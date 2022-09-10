EFCC arrests Chinese for alleged illegal mining in Ilorin

The Ilorin Zonal Command of the Economic And Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested a 29-year old Chinese: Gang Deng, for suspected illegal mining in Ilorin, Kwara State.

Deng was arrested on Friday, September 9, 2022 and found to be allegedly in possession of crude minerals without authority.

A truck load of minerals suspected to be lepidolite was said to have been recovered from him.

A statement by Wilson Uwujaren, Head of Media & Publicity at the commission stated that the suspect would be charged to court as soon as investigations were concluded.

