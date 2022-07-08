Labour decries Nigeria’s worsening insecurity after Kuje prison attack

The Trade Union Congress (TUC) on Friday expressed concern over escalating insecurity in the country.

The union was reacting to Tuesday night’s attack on Kuje correctional centre by members of the Islamic State for West African Province (ISWAP) which freed hundreds of inmates, including some members of the Boko Haram sect detained in the facility.

In a statement issued by its President, Quadri Olaleye, TUC lamented that this year’s celebration was being held under unusual conditions following the attack on the correctional centre.

The union insisted that the only way the nation could overcome its problems was if everyone worked together as one.

The statement read: “The whereabouts of these terrorists are unknown, so there is the tendency that people will be somehow apprehensive while moving around.

“Parks may not be able to open and operate fully and the social interactions which are customary during Eid celebrations will be restricted.”

TUC stressed that the time has come for every Nigerian, especially those in authority, to take responsibility for the development of the country.

“Rather, we all should practise what the Holy Quran teaches and stop living hypocritical lives,” it added.

