Kuje: Ndume charges Buhari to take responsibility for Nigerians’ security

The Senator representing Borno South Senatorial District, Ali Ndume, on Thursday asked President Muhammadu Buhari to take up the responsibility of protecting Nigerians from terrorists and other criminals wreaking havoc on communities.

The lawmaker was reacting to Tuesday night’s attack on Kuje correctional centre in Abuja by members of the Islamic State for West African Province (ISWAP) who freed hundreds of inmates, including 64 Boko Haram members detained in the facility.

Ndume, who featured in a Channels Television programme, stressed that the responsibility of securing the lives of the citizens lies with those in power.

He said: “Honestly we are in trouble. I’m worried. We should be talking about how to address this matter and what citizens should do, not for people to be speculating.

“I’m really disappointed with the response of so many leaders. And it’s our responsibility; the responsibility of the government is the security and welfare of its citizens.

“And you have leaders respond as if it’s a casual thing; as if it’s not their responsibility. It is our responsibility. I feel pained to be called a senator and I’m almost like helpless.

“A president, or whoever is responsible, is supposed to sit some people down and get results. Not just making statements. I said it before. When it comes to issues like this, it is the president himself that is supposed to be talking to Nigerians, not some adviser on press.

“Religiously, or by the time you take responsibility and ask people to elect you as the president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, anything that happens to any Nigerian, God will hold you accountable. The president knows that.

“This thing is getting out of hand. Even coming here now, you have to be looking left, right and centre. And this is Abuja. You can imagine in Abuja, people had the audacity to come and do things and get away with it.”

