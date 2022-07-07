News
DSS dismisses report on operative’s detention, escape from Kuje prison
The Department of State Services (DSS) on Thursday dismissed reports that its operative was among the inmates who escaped from the Kuje correctional centre in Abuja.
Members of the Islamic State for West African Province (ISWAP) on Tuesday night attacked the correctional centre and freed hundreds of inmates, including 64 Boko Haram members detained in the facility.
In a statement issued by its spokesman, Dr. Peter Afunanya, the DSS noted none of its operatives was an inmate at the facility when the terrorists attacked the facility.
The statement read: “The attention of the Department of State Services (DSS) has been drawn to a newspaper report of 6th July, 2022 captioned: ‘Kuje Prison Attack: One Suspect Reportedly Caught After Hot Chase by Gallant Officers’.
“The said report alleged that one of the escaping inmates who claimed to be a DSS personnel was apprehended by NCoS operatives near Kwali after a chase.
“The report further stated that the so-called DSS operative also claimed to be ‘carrying out a special mission in the forest.
“The Service wishes to state that none of its personnel was involved in the escape episode. In fact, at the point of the attack on the prison, no DSS personnel was an inmate at the holding facility just as the claim of carrying out a special assignment was non-existent.
“The report is not factual and therefore misleading. The public is advised to disregard it.”
