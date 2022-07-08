News
Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Friday, July 8th 2022
These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.
1. Okupe withdraws as running mate to Peter Obi
Doyin Okupe, the placeholder vice-presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) has announced his withdrawal from the race in 2023. Read more
2. Ex-gov Oni challenges APC’s victory in Ekiti election at tribunal
The Social Democratic Party (SDP) governorship candidate in the June 18 governorship election in Ekiti State, Segun Oni, on Thursday challenged the outcome of the exercise at the state’s election petitions tribunal in Ado Ekiti. Read more
3. Kuje attack: IPOB demands Kanu’s transfer to South-East prison, members’ release
The Indigenous People of Biafra has (IPOB) demanded the transfer of its leader, Nnamdi Kanu, to a prison in the South-East following Tuesday’s terror attack on Kuje Correctional Centre in Abuja. Read more
4. Court disqualifies PDP governorship candidate in Delta, Oborevwori
Justice Taiwo Taiwo of the Federal High Court, Abuja, on Thursday disqualified the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in Delta State, Sheriff Oborevwori, from taking part in the 2023 election. Read more
5. BAUCHI ASSEMBLY CRISIS: Faction declares support for Speaker
Another faction in the ongoing leadership crisis rocking the Bauchi State House of Assembly has declared its support and loyalty to the embattled Speaker of the Assembly, Abubakar Y Suleiman, saying he remains the Speaker. Read more
Read also: Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Thursday, July 7th 2022
6. Investors make N10bn as Nigeria’s capital market rebounds from bearish trading
The Nigerian capital market rebounded from two consecutive losses on Thursday with the equity capitalisation rising by 0.01 percent at the close of the day’s business. Read more
7. Nigeria loses 20% of daily crude production to theft —Oando boss, Tinubu
Group Chief Executive Officer of Oando Plc, Wale Tinubu, has said 20% of oil production is lost to oil theft, reflecting Nigerian government’s inability to prevent sabotage on oil pipelines. Read more
8. Court sentences fake army general to seven years in prison for N266m fraud
Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo of the Lagos State Special Offences Court, Ikeja, on Thursday sentenced a fake Army General, Hassan Ayinde, to seven years in prison for N266.5 million fraud. Read more
9. Police arrests 30 suspected cultists in Edo
Police operatives in Edo have 30 suspected cultists in the state. Read more
10. Super Falcons beat Botswana 2-0 to revive AWCON hopes
The Super Falcons of Nigeria have revived their hopes of advancing to the next round at the ongoing Africa Women’s Cup of Nations (AWCON) after securing a 2-0 victory over Botswana. Read more
