Politics
Okupe withdraws as running mate to Peter Obi
Doyin Okupe, the placeholder vice-presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) has announced his withdrawal from the race in 2023.
Okupe made this disclosure on Thursday, via a tweet, noting that the party would announce a running mate to flagbearer, Peter Obi, in the coming days.
He wrote: “This afternoon I submitted my withdrawal letter from the position of the Vice Presidential candidate of the Labour Party to INEC.
“A replacement will be announced by the national chairman of the party shortly. I feel greatly blessed to have been part of the foundation of success for the Labour Party.“
Read also:Doyin Okupe justifies Peter Obi’s trip to Egypt
Okupe, on Tuesday, had revealed that talks on the alliance between the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi and his New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) counterpart, Rabiu Kwankwaso, was dead and buried.
He added emphatically that Obi would garner 850,000 out of one million votes that would come from the South-East next year.
The former presidential aide insisted that the LP candidate would secure 45 percent votes in the South-West.
This afternoon I submitted my withdrawal letter from the position of the Vice Presidential candidate of the Labour Party to INEC.A replacement will be announced by d national chairman of d party shortly.I feel greatly blessed to hv been part of the foundation of success 4 the LP
— Doyin (@doyinokupe) July 7, 2022
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
FEATURE: Ogun residents, waste collectors trade blames, as refuse litter environment
TIJANI ABDULKABEER, a journalist from the University of Ibadan, during a recent trip to Sango Otta, Ogun State took a look...
INVESTIGATION: How online fraudsters siphon victims’ funds through ‘SportyBet’ platform
As Nigeria transits into a cashless society, the evolution also creates opportunities for internet scammers to take advantage of unsuspecting...
SPECIAL REPORT: Enugu govt watches as waste takes over state, threatens public health, environment
In this report, Arinze Chijioke looks at how delays in evacuation of waste in Enugu State encourages indiscriminate waste disposal, its health implications, and how...
SPECIAL REPORT: Illegal miners degrade Ekiti community, engage in child labour
The activities of illegal miners in a community in Ekiti State have caused degradation of the environment, as miners engage...
SPECIAL REPORT: Inside the illegal trading of forest woods in Cross River community
“With a N20,000 bribe, an external buyer can influence the youth in host communities , Cross River State, to cut...