Okupe withdraws as running mate to Peter Obi

Doyin Okupe, the placeholder vice-presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) has announced his withdrawal from the race in 2023.

Okupe made this disclosure on Thursday, via a tweet, noting that the party would announce a running mate to flagbearer, Peter Obi, in the coming days.

He wrote: “This afternoon I submitted my withdrawal letter from the position of the Vice Presidential candidate of the Labour Party to INEC.

“A replacement will be announced by the national chairman of the party shortly. I feel greatly blessed to have been part of the foundation of success for the Labour Party.“

Okupe, on Tuesday, had revealed that talks on the alliance between the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi and his New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) counterpart, Rabiu Kwankwaso, was dead and buried.

He added emphatically that Obi would garner 850,000 out of one million votes that would come from the South-East next year.

The former presidential aide insisted that the LP candidate would secure 45 percent votes in the South-West.

