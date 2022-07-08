Social media support will translate to actual votes in 2023, says Obi’s running mate, Baba-Ahmed

The Labour Party vice-presidential candidate, Senator Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed, said on Friday social media support would translate to actual votes in the 2023 presidential election.

He stated this in a Channels Television programme, Politics Today.

There were concerns that the popularity of the LP presidential candidate, Peter Obi, will not translate to massive votes in next year’s election.

Baba-Ahmed, however, countered this claim, and added that money would not influence the outcome of the election.

He said: “Go and start looking at the bookings of major European airlines into Nigeria, not just during Christmas time; funny enough, this time after Christmas time; late January to the third week of February, you will see that they are getting full.

“I am into the business of data and statistics and I decided to particularly look at that. This tells you that social media is going to vote. Social media, even if they’re in Canada, even if they’re in Antarctica; one person is there and he mobilises 100,000 people to go out and vote, it has succeeded. But we are not scared.

“The bank balance of any big politician is starting to be irrelevant. This is because those of us who sweated for the little that we have, we’re spending it very wisely and very carefully.

“Those who made it from the government, who just open the coffers and bring it out, they’ll continue to splash it and it will continue to mean less and less till the election hour.”

