Connect with us

News

SocialMediaTrends: What Nigerians are saying about Wike’s meeting with APC Govs and other stories

Published

2 mins ago

on

Nigerians on social media have been placed in political suspense as three All Progressive Congress (APC) governors visit current Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike in Porthacourt.

Governors Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti, Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo, Babajide Sanwo-olu of Lagos and and ex-Ekiti Governor Ayodele Fayose met with Wike in what is perceived as an attempt to woo the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftains.

Ripples Nigeria recalls that Wike made unsatisfactory remarks after failing to pick the PDP ticket for the coming presidential election.

The meeting between the political weights has gotten Nigerians speculating.

Read Also: SocialMediaTrends: More on Odumeje’s travail & Okupe’s withdrawal as Labour Party’s VP candidate

Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed

Nigerians have been reacting to Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi’s choice of Senator Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed as his running mate.

Mr Obi, on Friday, finally unveiled the former Senator as his running mate ahead of the 2023 General Election.

Ripples Nigeria had earlier reported that Doyin Okupe, who was the placeholder, had announced the submission of his withdrawal letter to the electoral body, INEC.

Senator Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed is an economist and founder of Baze University in Abuja.

The Kaduna-born Muslim also served as a senator for Kaduna North from 2011 to 2012 under the PDP.

The new development has gotten many Nigerians talking.

Read Also: SocialMediaTrends: What Nigerians are saying about Kuje prison attack and other stories

Reno Omokri

Nigerian lawyer and human rights activist, Reno Omokri has been trending on Twitter over his remarks on Peter Obi.

A section of Nigerians on social media have been calling for the ban of Reno on Twitter app.

The petition has been registered on change.org and has, at the time of filing this report, garnered more than 53,000 signatures to effect the ban.

“While his Obidients are applauding that interview, if you watch it with an unbiased mind, you see that Peter Obi considers himself a pilot and Kwankwaso a mere driver and substitute player. The people of Kano heard that. The North heard that. Others Nigerians heard! #TableShaker,” Reno’s tweet reads.

Reno in a later tweet had announced threat to his life.

According to the tweet, “The threats are too much. My life is at risk. If anything happens to me, my wife, my children, or siblings, the world should hold Peter Obi responsible.

“He has raised a horde of intolerant and violent Obidients who just want to replace Buhari’s tyranny with theirs!
#TableShaker.”

See how Nigerians are reacting:

…By Hamzat Rasheed

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now

Related Topics:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

6 + 1 =

Investigations

FEATURE: Ogun residents, waste collectors trade blames, as refuse litter environment FEATURE: Ogun residents, waste collectors trade blames, as refuse litter environment
Investigations3 weeks ago

FEATURE: Ogun residents, waste collectors trade blames, as refuse litter environment

TIJANI ABDULKABEER, a journalist from the University of Ibadan, during a recent trip to Sango Otta, Ogun State took a look...
INVESTIGATION: How online fraudsters siphon victims' funds through 'SportyBet' platform INVESTIGATION: How online fraudsters siphon victims' funds through 'SportyBet' platform
Investigations4 weeks ago

INVESTIGATION: How online fraudsters siphon victims’ funds through ‘SportyBet’ platform

As Nigeria transits into a cashless society, the evolution also creates opportunities for internet scammers to take advantage of unsuspecting...
SPECIAL REPORT: Enugu govt watches as waste takes over state, threatens public health, environment SPECIAL REPORT: Enugu govt watches as waste takes over state, threatens public health, environment
Investigations2 months ago

SPECIAL REPORT: Enugu govt watches as waste takes over state, threatens public health, environment

In this report, Arinze Chijioke looks at how delays in evacuation of waste in Enugu State encourages indiscriminate waste disposal, its health implications, and how...
SPECIAL REPORT: Illegal miners degrade Ekiti community, engage in child labour SPECIAL REPORT: Illegal miners degrade Ekiti community, engage in child labour
Investigations2 months ago

SPECIAL REPORT: Illegal miners degrade Ekiti community, engage in child labour

The activities of illegal miners in a community in Ekiti State have caused degradation of the environment, as miners engage...
forest woods in Cross River forest woods in Cross River
Investigations2 months ago

SPECIAL REPORT: Inside the illegal trading of forest woods in Cross River community

“With a N20,000 bribe, an external buyer can influence the youth in host communities , Cross River State, to cut...