SocialMediaTrends: What Nigerians are saying about Wike’s meeting with APC Govs and other stories

Nigerians on social media have been placed in political suspense as three All Progressive Congress (APC) governors visit current Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike in Porthacourt.

Governors Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti, Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo, Babajide Sanwo-olu of Lagos and and ex-Ekiti Governor Ayodele Fayose met with Wike in what is perceived as an attempt to woo the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftains.

Ripples Nigeria recalls that Wike made unsatisfactory remarks after failing to pick the PDP ticket for the coming presidential election.

The meeting between the political weights has gotten Nigerians speculating.

Breaking: Governor Wike receives APC Governors at his Port Harcourt residence as talks to enlist his support continues. Governors Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos , Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo and other dignitaries were there to plead on behalf of APC. pic.twitter.com/dDCdH9c1Sa — ᴏnowvo_ᴏᴍᴀsᴏʀᴏ ᴀʟɪ ᴏᴠɪᴇ ™☤🇳🇬 (@OvieNews) July 8, 2022

Governor Sanwo-olu, Governor Fayemi, Governor Akeredolu, Emperor Wike & Ex-Governor Fayose Obidiently meeting. Go & Verify the agenda of their meeting. pic.twitter.com/U81sxsisHU — TallJohn🌍 (@JohnFanimokun) July 8, 2022

Breaking: APC Governors storms Rivers state to woo Wike into the party. Wike appears to be the most coveted bride in this election 🤭 pic.twitter.com/FZ04eNFuXR — DEMAGOGUE PhD.💘senior advocat (@von_Bismack) July 8, 2022

If you look this video very well, it’s been long Wike look this happy. Fayose had to ask him, why did you come with camera. 😅 pic.twitter.com/p6V0Joub6z — Qudus Akanbi Eleyi. (@Qdpaper2) July 8, 2022

I told you something is cooking and to observe the change of cap by Wike, didn't I? Anyway, politics is not social media mob or abusing people for their choice. Politics is calculation, bridge building and making alliance. Governors Fayemi, Akeredolu and Sanwoolu met Wike♾️ pic.twitter.com/eum24TSB5d — The Godfather JP (@AyoOyalowo) July 8, 2022

A lot of you don't understand this game. Wike is not leaving PDP neither will any of his fellow Governor Supporters. It will be a case of the insects that lives inside vegetables eating the vegetables. — 🇳🇬JOHNSON A E🇳🇬 (@SOLAJOHNSON) July 8, 2022

Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed

Nigerians have been reacting to Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi’s choice of Senator Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed as his running mate.

Mr Obi, on Friday, finally unveiled the former Senator as his running mate ahead of the 2023 General Election.

Ripples Nigeria had earlier reported that Doyin Okupe, who was the placeholder, had announced the submission of his withdrawal letter to the electoral body, INEC.

Senator Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed is an economist and founder of Baze University in Abuja.

The Kaduna-born Muslim also served as a senator for Kaduna North from 2011 to 2012 under the PDP.

The new development has gotten many Nigerians talking.

The way every Nigerian will be laughing after 2023 presidential election👇🏽 Amen to a new Dawn. A new Nigeria is here. Emi lokan Nigeria. Yus-ful #LabourParty #Obidatti2023 Davido pic.twitter.com/Fboc2nTZn7 — Lawrence the Great💪🏾✊🏽 (@Lawrinzo30) July 8, 2022

No missing certificates, shaky hands, looting hands, fake name, fake age, bad reference from immediate boss, corruption allegations, not in retirement age. Berger | Yus-ful | New Nigeria | Ileya |#Obidatti2023 | Davido | Twice as Tall | Ambode pic.twitter.com/Xx5mQ8YpWg — Opeyemi Marcus (@ArakunrinSugar) July 8, 2022

Unveiling of Labour party Vice presidential Candidate Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed at Labour party headquarters Abuja. #ObiDatti2023 pic.twitter.com/hQIgkiVPsd — Columbus (@Chude__) July 8, 2022

I am succeeding in convincing my people that a Christian is not a disbeliever using the Holy Books. Jesus is in the Quran, so is Abraham who is at the top of both our lineages. – Dr. Yusuf Datti Ahmed #Obidatti2023 Wike el rufai fayose #banRenoOmokri #PeterObiForPresident2023 pic.twitter.com/sSFx3pVl2k — Spotlight_Abby (@Spotlight_Abby) July 8, 2022

Yusuf Datti Ahmed is knocking buhari on Channels tv . He called him a "so called Leader". It is like our VP is in the vawulent department 😂😂😂

Great interview 🔥🔥👏👏 #Obidatti2023 #ObiAhmed — NK£M #PeterObi2023 (@Nkemchor_) July 8, 2022

Reno Omokri

Nigerian lawyer and human rights activist, Reno Omokri has been trending on Twitter over his remarks on Peter Obi.

A section of Nigerians on social media have been calling for the ban of Reno on Twitter app.

The petition has been registered on change.org and has, at the time of filing this report, garnered more than 53,000 signatures to effect the ban.

“While his Obidients are applauding that interview, if you watch it with an unbiased mind, you see that Peter Obi considers himself a pilot and Kwankwaso a mere driver and substitute player. The people of Kano heard that. The North heard that. Others Nigerians heard! #TableShaker,” Reno’s tweet reads.

Reno in a later tweet had announced threat to his life.

According to the tweet, “The threats are too much. My life is at risk. If anything happens to me, my wife, my children, or siblings, the world should hold Peter Obi responsible.

“He has raised a horde of intolerant and violent Obidients who just want to replace Buhari’s tyranny with theirs!

#TableShaker.”

See how Nigerians are reacting:

While his Obidients are applauding that interview, if you watch it with an unbiased mind, you see that Peter Obi considers himself a pilot and Kwankwaso a mere driver and substitute player. The people of Kano heard that. The North heard that. Others Nigerians heard!#TableShaker — Reno Omokri (@renoomokri) July 6, 2022

The threats are too much. My life is at risk. If anything happens to me, my wife, my children, or siblings, the world should hold Peter Obi responsible. He has raised a horde of intolerant and violent Obidients who just want to replace Buhari’s tyranny with theirs!#TableShaker — Reno Omokri (@renoomokri) July 8, 2022

Face of a bigot. He's inciting ethnic hatred in Nigeria from the US. Say no to bigotry

#banRenoOmokri pic.twitter.com/BV5XowsqCA — God's Favorite💎 (@chiddysville2) July 8, 2022

We don't want a repeat of Rwanda's Tutsi and Hutu story in Nigeria. Reno's manipulative tweet is capable of causing a genocide in Nigeria hence the call for the Ban. His tweets has the ability to incite the Hausa's against the Igbo's. https://t.co/ArWIqBK3qO #banRenoOmokri pic.twitter.com/WdNbyWyW3n — Ochai Samuel (@OchaiSamuel) July 8, 2022

Ban Reno Omokri. He is a threat to our national peace. Much blood has been wasted already. We can't endure more. Meanwhile he is hiding in the US and inciting the Norths against the South, #BanRenoOmokri — Dennis Uwakwe (@Denrichella) July 8, 2022

Face of a bigot. He's inciting ethnic hatred in Nigeria from the US. Say no to bigotry

#banRenoOmokri pic.twitter.com/TXDLcu3dfo#banRenoOmokri pic.twitter.com/1FXdJC4pXr — just_a_Nobody (@Chris57161833) July 8, 2022

Reno has the right to support his candidate but this right here 👇🏻 inciting the North Against the SOUTH and calling on a tribal war on the Igbos reach to #banRenoOmokri pic.twitter.com/48pqSgvXqf — Reina (@Nurseraihna) July 8, 2022

Deji, You're dangerous, hypocrisy. Reno Omockery deserve it. He is Jobless, rude and arrogant. What do you call kaduna group wrote Facebook about Reno Omockery? #banRenoOmokri pic.twitter.com/oyKcpHlzyN — Grace John❤ (@onyiforlife) July 8, 2022

