Labour Party urges Nigerian govt to probe fire incident in NLC president’s home

The Labour Party on Friday urged the Federal Government to investigate the fire incident in the house of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) President, Joe Ajaero.

A mysterious fire on Tuesday razed the home of the NLC president in Lagos.

The fire which started from the roof exploded into a huge ball of fire as Ajaero’s family members scampered to safety.

The LP National Chairman, Julius Abure, made the call in a solidarity message sent to Ajaero on Friday.

He also sympathised with the NLC chief on the unfortunate incident.

The statement read: “We urge the government to carry out a proper investigation on the incident with a genuine mindset to find out the cause of the mysterious fire which happened at a time Comrade Ajaero was attending a conference outside the country in the service of fatherland.

“The Fire Service must be encouraged to live up to its duties. Prompt response to fire incidences can save life, property and prevent pains associated with such loss.”

