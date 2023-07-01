Ortom dismisses report on ministerial nomination

The former Benue State governor, Samuel Ortom, has dismissed rumour about his nomination as a minister by President Bola Tinubu.

A report emerged on social media on Thursday that Ortom has been penciled down as one of the ministers in the yet-to-be-constituted Federal Executive Council and many of his political associates quickly congratulated him on the platforms.

However, in a statement issued on Friday by his media aide, Terver Akase, the ex-governor dismissed the rumour as misleading.

The statement read: “The attention of the immediate past Governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom has been drawn to the speculation on social media that he has been nominated for a ministerial appointment.

“We urge members of the public to disregard the report as it is false and misleading.

“Chief Ortom deeply appreciates those who have taken the time to call and verify the information.”

