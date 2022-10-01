Politics
Labour says despite appalling work conditions, many workers choose not to join brain drain
The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has revealed that most of the country’s talented and dedicated workers have refused to leave the country in spite the allures of better pay and living conditions abroad.
Ayuba Wabba, the NLC President, made this assertion on Saturday, via an Independence Day message tagged, “Our Dream for a Great Nigeria will Never Die’’.
He also stated that staff of tertiary institutions across the country toil to ensure the system is always functioning, despite the appalling budgetary allowances allocated to the education sector by the Federal Government.
The NLC president said the working people of Nigeria have refused to give up on their dreams for a better and greater country.
He said this was the reason most of the country’s talented and dedicated workers have refused to leave the country in spite the allures of better pay and living conditions abroad.
“It is this bright dream that has kept many of our health workers in Nigeria despite the fact that their counterparts earn a fortune, but they have decided to stay here and continue serving their fellow compatriots.
Read also:Labour opposes Nigerian govt’s plan to hands off health sector amid medical brain drain
“Many of our lecturers and other university workers, others whose services are highly sought after outside the shores of our country have remained here despite several disappointments from the system because the Nigerian dream still beats in their hearts.
“We can say the same for our resilient youth who have refused to join the outbound caravan in search of greener pastures. Instead of leaving, our young people have taken seriously the dream of a greater country,’’ he said.
Wabba said the youths are making effective demands and have taken their own destiny, saying they are not giving or accepting “shishi”.
He therefore said that the youths are dreaming for a Nigeria where university students would not stay at home for seven months simply because elected public officials prefer to send their kids abroad and forget the kids of workers and the poor at home.
The ASUU is currently on an industrial action which commenced on February 14, over unpaid allowances and the refusal of the Federal Government to adhere to signed agreements.
