Lagos discharges three Indians, 30 other COVID-19 patients

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, said on Tuesday 33 COVID-19 patients had been discharged from the various Isolation centres in the state following their full recovery from the infection.
Sanwo-Olu, who disclosed this in a statement, said three Indians were among those discharged from the treatment facilities.
He said: “Today, (Tuesday) 33 fully recovered COVID-19 Lagos patients – seven females and 26 males including three foreign nationals – Indians have been discharged to join the society.
READ ALSO: Lagos records 5,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19
The patients: 21 from Onikan, nine from Eti-Osa (LandMark), two from Lekki and one from Gbagada Isolation Centres were discharged having fully recovered and tested negative for COVID-19.
“With this, the number of patients successfully managed and discharged from our Isolation facilities is now 908.
“As our front line health workers record successes in this battle against #COVID-19, we urge citizens to adhere strictly to our public advisories and directives as this is the only way we can break the chain of transmission of the infection.”
