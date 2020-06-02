Lagos records 5,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19

Fresh data provided by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has increased the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 infections in Lagos State to above 5,000 since the outbreak of the pandemic.

On Monday night, the NCDC announced 416 new cases in 19 States and Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) with Lagos recording 192 of that number, bringing its total tally to 5,135 cases.

No other state in the country has more than 1,000 Coronavirus cases.

This came after Lagos State lost four more patients to the cold hands of the dreaded COVID-19 disease which has spread across the country and has killed over two hundred Nigerians since the outbreak of the pandemic.

A Situation Report 93 published on Monday by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) revealed the update which now brings the total number of COVID-19 deaths recorded in the state to 54.

