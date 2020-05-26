Lagos govt demolishes defective two-storey building

The Lagos State government Tuesday demolished a two- storey building located on Olaosun close by Barracks, off Western Avenue, Surulere area of the state.

The state government had on Monday demolished a distressed building in Ebute Metta area of the state.

The demolition, according to the state government, was part of measures to prevent possible loss of lives in the event of total collapse of the building.

The Director- General of Lagos State Emergency Agency (LASEMA), Dr. Femi Oke-Osanyintolu, who confirmed the development, said the agency received reports on the building.

READ ALSO: Scores escape death as building collapses in Lagos

He said a joint response team comprising of personnel from LASEMA, Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA) and Ministry Of Physical supervised the controlled demolition of the distressed building.

He said: “It was observed that a residential building was showing visible cracks and defects.

“The occupants of the building have been evacuated by the agency’s officials. The building has subsequently failed the integrity testing and is underg

Join the conversation

Opinions