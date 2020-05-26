Latest Politics

COVID-19 spreads to 16 LGAs in Ogun

May 26, 2020
By Ripples Nigeria

Ogun State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Tomi Coker, said on Tuesday COVID-19 had spread to 16 out of 20 local government areas of the state.

Coker, who disclosed this to journalists in Abeokuta, said only four local government areas were free of the virus.

She said: “There are four local government areas that are free of these cases. Both Egbado North and South, Ijebu-Ode, there is one more that I cannot remember now. But they are four.”

Ogun State has 240 confirmed COVID-19 cases with nine deaths.

