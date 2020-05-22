Again, Ogun govt extends COVID-19 lockdown by one week

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, on Friday extended the COVID-19 lockdown in the state by another week.

Abiodun, who disclosed this to journalists in Abeokuta, said the state was constrained to extend the lockdown for another week because of the rising cases of COVID-19 in the state.

He described the extension of the lockdown as a painful but necessary decision taken to maintain the balance between lives and livelihood.

Abiodun said: “We cannot ignore the fact that we are having a sudden rise in the number of new cases. We all decried an increase of 30 percent last week when I was giving the weekly update.

“This week’s increase of over 37 percent is even more worrisome, particularly as we are still under an eased lockdown, and considering the demography and location of the confirmed cases, we can confirm that community transmission is on the increase in our state.

“I have to state that after all considerations, we are constrained to take the painful but necessary decision to continue the eased lockdown of Ogun State for another one week till Sunday, May 31.

“As we have always maintained the delicate balance between lives and livelihood, we will continue to have our window of relaxation from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Monday, 25th May; Wednesday, 27th May, and Friday, 29th May.

READ ALSO: COVID-19: Ogun Mobile Court convicts 67 for violating stay-at-home directive

“We must also bear in mind that the daily curfew from 8:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. and the ban on non-essential inter-state travel as directed by Mr. President still stand.”

Abiodun, however, said the second phase, to begin from June 1, would be accompanied by a further ease of the lockdown and expansion of the windows of relaxation.

Join the conversation

Opinions