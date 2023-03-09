LAGOS: Labour Party’s Rhodes-Vivour accuses APC govt of empowering ‘agberos’

Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, Labour Party governorship candidate in Lagos State, has accused the APC-led administration of empowering thugs, also known as agberos, in the state.

Rhodes-Vivour, who spoke on a Channels Television’s interview on Thursday, vowed that political thugs threatening to attack supporters of the Labour Party in the forthcoming poll would be resisted.

Reports of intimidation and suppression of voters had been popular since the surprising victory of Peter Obi in Lagos in the just-concluded presidential election.

Speaking in the interview, Rhodes-Vivour argued that the achievements recorded by the Pa Lateef Jakande administration in Lagos from October 1979 to December 1983 surpassed that of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

He also dismissed as baseless the argument that he lacks the public sector experience to rule the commercials nerve centre of the country, adding that the All Progressives Congress (APC) would be defeated in the forthcoming poll.

“This government has run unaccountably for over two decades. They’ve empowered agberos, touts and thugs with so much violence. And they have not been brought to book”, Rhodes-Vivour said.

“My focus now is on security and ensuring that people come out to vote and they are not intimidated or harassed because any form of intimidation or harassment will be met with resistance. It’s just that simple.

“Alhaji Lateef Jakande never had any public sector experience but what he achieved in four years the APC government has not been achieved in two decades.

“The visionary leader, Obafemi Awolowo, he had no public sector or governance experience but he moved the interest of the Yorubas to a level that people are still trying to aspire to. The fact is you must have empathy, self-capacity and courage to do the right thing”, he added.

