Lagos LP crisis festers as chapter suspends ex-chairman, Salako, Salvador, four others over anti-party activities

The crisis currently rocking the Labour Party (LP) will not go away in a rush as the Lagos State has placed an indefinite suspension on its former Chairman, Kayode Salako, and the party’s Senatorial Candidate for Lagos West in the 2023 National Assembly elections, Moshood Salvador, as well as four other chieftains of the party.

According to the Secretary of the party in the state, Sam Okpala, at a news conference on Thursday at the party’s secretariat in Ikeja, others who have been placed on the indefinite suspension include Mutiu Okunola (House of Ikeja Rep. Candidate), and Theodore Ezeunara, Olumide Adesoyin and Opeyemi Taiwo.

Okpala said the party chieftains were suspended over alleged anti-party and disparaging activities in the just-concluded elections.

He said the suspension followed the party’s reception and ratification of the report of the Disciplinary Committee set up to investigate the acts of anti-party activities leveled against the leaders.

“Labour Party in Lagos State discovered that there were a lot of anti-party activities committed by people who claimed to be members of the party in the state,” Okpala said.

“Our post mortem of what really transpired and happened during the general elections revealed that a lot of people who called themselves members of the party were indeed working for the opposition.

“With that information, the LP in Lagos State set up a disciplinary committee headed by one of the deputy chairmen of the party to look into these allegations.

“As an obedient party that adheres to the rule of law, the committee gave everyone involved a fair hearing and opportunity to defend themselves and clear their names.

“At the end of the exercise, the report was tendered before the LP state working committee and at the meeting held on March 31, the report of the disciplinary committee was accepted and ratified for implementation.

“In obedience to the relevant sections of our constitution, the party took the decision to suspend them from being members of the party with immediate effect.

“The essence is to serve as deterrent to others who may want to toe that inglorious path again,” he added.

