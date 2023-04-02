News
Lagos govt denies scrapping Eze Ndigbo titles
The Lagos State government has debunked claims of scrapping Eze Ndigbo titles in the commercial nerve centre of the country.
The clarification followed a viral report on social media claiming that the state government had abolished the titles.
“Lagos State Government, LASG abolishes all Eze Ndigbo titles in the State with immediate effect, warns all Lagos State Local Government Chairmen to be at alert”, the report reads.
Eze Ndigbo of Ajao Estate in the state, Fredrick Nwajagu, had been arrested by the combined operatives of DSS and Police, after releasing a video calling for an invasion of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), into Lagos for the protection of Igbo properties.
READ ALSO:Sanwo-Olu approves 20% salary increase for civil servants in Lagos
Reacting to the report in a chat with journalists on Saturday, Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso, described it as untrue.
“It seems like April fool. Let’s ignore now”, Omotosho said.
Reports of ethnic crises had been prominent in Lagos since the conclusion of 2023 general elections in the country.
Several cases of violence and voter’s suppression had characterised the election in the state and few others.
