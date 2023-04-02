News
Sirika says closed MMIA runway to reopen in April
The minister of aviation, Hadi Sirika, has revealed that the ongoing repair work at runway 18R at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA) in Lagos, would be completed in April.
Three weeks ago, Ripples Nigeria reported that the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) closed 18R and 36L runways.
FAAN said the runways would be closed for eight weeks: “This is to notify the public that runway 18R/36L of the Murtala Muhammed Int’l Airport, Lagos has been closed for 8 weeks for Maintenance work to carried out. Taxi way B-18L will be used for all flight operations.”
Read also:Air Nigeria to begin operation by May 29 – Sirika
In an update on the ongoing maintenance work, Sirika, in a series of posts on Twitter on Saturday, stated that he had accessed the repair and expects the runway 18R to be opened before April ends.
“Just inspected the Lagos international runway (18R), closed for repairs. I am happy to announce that the work has advanced well.
“We will finish and resume operations before April ends, in sha Allah. The closure was safety critical,” the minister of aviation said.
