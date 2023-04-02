Sirika says closed MMIA runway to reopen in April

The minister of aviation, Hadi Sirika, has revealed that the ongoing repair work at runway 18R at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA) in Lagos, would be completed in April.

Three weeks ago, Ripples Nigeria reported that the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) closed 18R and 36L runways.

FAAN said the runways would be closed for eight weeks: “This is to notify the public that runway 18R/36L of the Murtala Muhammed Int’l Airport, Lagos has been closed for 8 weeks for Maintenance work to carried out. Taxi way B-18L will be used for all flight operations.”

Read also:Air Nigeria to begin operation by May 29 – Sirika

In an update on the ongoing maintenance work, Sirika, in a series of posts on Twitter on Saturday, stated that he had accessed the repair and expects the runway 18R to be opened before April ends.

“Just inspected the Lagos international runway (18R), closed for repairs. I am happy to announce that the work has advanced well.

“We will finish and resume operations before April ends, in sha Allah. The closure was safety critical,” the minister of aviation said.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now