Lagos rolls out 1000 tech-driven taxis

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Wednesday rolled out 1,000 technology-driven GAC-branded vehicles codenamed ”LAG RIDE.”

In his address at the launch of the vehicles, the governor said the “LAG RIDE” was a ride hailing taxi initiative being operated on a lease-to-own basis.

The initiative is a partnership between Lagos State-owned IBILE Holding Limited and CIG Motors Company with the objective to provide clean and reliable means of taxi movement across the metropolis at affordable cost.

Operators are required to pay about N1.9 million down payment which covers the 20 percent cost of vehicle, registration and insurance.

Each car under the scheme comes with technology-enabled security features that monitor every journey.

He said the state had moved another step forward in its drive to develop an efficient transportation model for the residents.

Sanwo-Olu said: “Under this arrangement, a beneficiary will be provided a brand-new car which will become the driver’s property after completion of the payment of the vehicle’s subsidised cost.”

