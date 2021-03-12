Lagos sets up 88 vaccine centres for covid-19 vaccinations | Ripples Nigeria

Latest
Lagos sets up 88 vaccine centres for covid-19 vaccinations
The Lagos State Government has commenced its COVID-19 AstraZeneca vaccination programme while setting up 88 centres for the administration of the vaccine to residents.
Prof. Akin Abayomi, the Commissioner for Health, disclosed this during a media briefing on the Official Rollout, Distribution and Administration of COVID-19 vaccines in Lagos on Friday, March 12.
Abayomi said that the commencement of the vaccine at the Infectious Disease Hospital (IDH), Yaba, would involve inoculation of the state governor, members of his cabinet and some frontline healthcare workers.
He said that three centres namely; IDH Yaba, Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH) and Federal Medical Centre, Ebute Metta, would begin vaccination on Friday for frontline healthcare workers.
He said that the other centres spread across various local government areas of the state would start their vaccination on Monday.
The commissioner listed those qualified to be inoculated in the first phase of the COVID-19 vaccine rollout as medical personnel, police, military, judiciary and port health officials.
According to him, citizens 50 years and above with comorbidities were also eligible to receive the vaccine.
He said that phase two would have 18 to 49 years and those with comorbidities vaccinated, phase three and four would include everyone interested in receiving the vaccine, especially in high burden local government areas.
Abayomi disclosed that pregnant women and children under 18 years were exempted from the vaccine, saying that they weren’t included in the clinical trials.
He said that an online portal would be opened to facilitate easy registration for the vaccine, advising those not listed in the priority list not to register.
READ ALSO: Bulgaria joins others, suspends AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine
He further said that the AstraZeneca vaccine has two doses, with the second dose taking up to 12 weeks apart from the first dose.
“After the first dose, you will have 60 per cent protection and up to 80 per cent after the second dose.
“Note that you might still contract COVID-19 after vaccination, but the level of severity might not be much after achieving this level of immunity,” he said.
The commissioner’ also said that the risk of not taking the vaccine outweighs that of being inoculated, adding that it would assist the state and Nigeria achieve herd immunity.
Abayomi appealed to citizens to submit themselves to be vaccinated when it gets to their turn as the vaccine was a global responsibility to slow down the disruption of the virus.
He commended the Federal Government for providing financial and technical assistance for the state to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic in the last 12 months.
The commissioner said that the state received 507,742 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine from the Federal Government, saying it would help to boost its COVID-19 response.
Mr Gbenga Omotoso, Commissioner for Information and Strategy, said that the vaccine rollout was a landmark event that would halt the catastrophic effect of COVID-19.
Omotoso appealed to the media to continue to assist in disseminating information that would educate and promote the health and wellbeing of the citizens.
Also, Dr Faisal Shuaib, Executive Director, National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), said that the AstraZeneca vaccine was safe and advised residents against hesitancy.
Shuaib, represented by Mrs Omar Oto, a Director in the Agency, assured residents of the availability of the vaccines as the Federal Government was scheduled to receive more vaccines in May.
Join the conversation
Join the conversation
Investigations
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
SPECIAL REPORT: How flood-ravaged farmlands in Anambra threaten food production
Increased rainfall, as a result of climate change, has impacted negatively on many parts of the world. In Anambra State,...
INVESTIGATION… How NDDC spent N2bn on abandoned, non-existent road projects in Edo communities
In 2014, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) awarded 10 road projects worth over N2 billion in various communities in...
INVESTIGATION… Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (concluded)
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE discovers that apart from the Obohia-Ohuru-Aba Road, there are similar projects initiated by the NDDC in Abia State which...
INVESTIGATION… Messy tales of Abia’s abandoned NDDC road projects (I)
There were feelings of excitement among the people of Ohuru-Ndoki Community when three contractors were prequalified to bid for the construction of...
Sports
Dare tasks Pinnick to use FIFA Council position to better Nigerian football
Nigeria’s Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare has sent out a congratulatory message to Amaju Pinnick following his...
Pinnick becomes third Nigerian to win FIFA Council seat, returns as CAF vice-president
President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Amaju Pinnick has emerged as a member of the FIFA executive Council following...
S’African billionaire, Motsepe, takes over from Ahmad as CAF President
South African Billionaire businessman Patrice Motsepe has emerged as the new president of the Confederation of African Football (CAF). The...
Akwa Utd player, officials hospitalized after team bus involved in accident
A player and two officials of Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) club, Akwa United have been hospitalized after their team...
EUROPA: Spurs, Arsenal take control of last-16 ties; Man Utd held by Milan
Tottenham Hotspur took control of the round-of-16 tie against Dinamo Zagreb in the Europa League after sealing a 2-0 home...
Latest Tech News
MEST opens 2022 applications for entrepreneurs in Ghana, Nigeria. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. MEST opens 2022 applications for...
YouTube to tax content creators from Nigeria, others
American online video-sharing platform, YouTube on Wednesday, announced that content creators in Nigeria and other parts of the world on...
Flutterwave hits “unicorn” status after raising $170m from investors. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Flutterwave hits “unicorn” status after...
Russia sues Google, Facebook, Twitter, others for refusal to delete protest content
Russian authorities on Tuesday, filed cases against Twitter, Google, Facebook, Tiktok and Telegram, at a court in Moscow, for allegedly...
Fintech startup Ukheshe to expand portfolio outside S’Africa. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Fintech startup Ukheshe to expand...
iNOVO accelerator selects 10 Nigerian tech startups. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. iNOVO accelerator selects 10...