Lagos to begin home treatment of COVID-19 patients

The Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, said on Friday the home treatment of COVID-19 patients would begin in the next two to three weeks.

Abayomi, who disclosed this while giving an update on the COVID-19 situation in the state, said the strategies for home/community-based management of COVID-19 patients would be defined and started soon.

The commissioner said the move was to enable the state government to concentrate on patients that were critically sick and to reduce pressure on bed spaces at the isolation facilities.

He stressed that the state government would engage stakeholders and enlightens them with relevant information and knowledge about treating infected people in their communities.

According to him, patients that are asymptomatic and those with mild symptoms will qualify for home treatment, while those with moderate to severe symptoms will be treated at the isolation centres.

Abayomi added that the patients that would be managed at home would be monitored through telemedicine.

He said the patients would also be given COVID-19 packs containing medication, thermometer for temperature measurement and tools to check their oxygen level.

