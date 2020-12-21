Latest Metro

December 21, 2020
Lagosians ignore COVID-19 protocols, storm NIMC office in large number for NIN registration
Lagosians on Monday ignored the COVID-19 protocols and stormed the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) office in Alausa area of the state a bid to beat the two weeks deadline for integration of the National Identity Number (NIN) into Subscriber Identification Modules (SIMs).

The Federal Government had last week directed all to all mobile telecommunications operators in the country to block all SIMS without NIN registration after December 30.

However, the House of Representatives had also advised the government to extend the NIN registration by 10 weeks.

The major telephone networks in Nigeria are MTN, Globacom, Airtel and 9Mobile.

The federal government had licensed 173 centres and 30 state government institutions to conduct the enrollment of the National Identity Number (NIN) across the country.

