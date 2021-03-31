Lawan slams Buhari's ministers, advisers for mis-advising President to reject NASS bills | Ripples Nigeria

Latest
Lawan slams Buhari’s ministers, advisers for mis-advising President to reject NASS bills
Ahmad Lawan, the Senate President, on Wednesday, March 31, criticised the cabinet of President Muhammadu Buhari over the rejection of some National Assembly bills.
Lawan made this disclosure at a public hearing organised in Abuja by the Senate Committee on Health to deliberate on three bills.
The proposed bills are:
• The National University of Health and Medical Sciences, Suleja, Niger State (Establishment) Bill 2021, sponsored by Senator Sani Musa.
• The Federal University of Medical Sciences Abeokuta, Ogun State (Establishment) Bill 2021, sponsored by Senator Ibikunle Amosun.
• The bill for an Act to amend the Orthopedic Hospital Management Board Act No. 21 of 1979 to provide for the establishment of the Federal Orthopedic Hospital, Kuta (Niger State), Bill 2021, also sponsored by Senator Musa.
During the session, Lawan bemoaned the absence of the Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire, and the Minister of State for Health, Dr Olorunmibe Mamora, or any representatives.
Read also: Lawan dispels reports of tenure elongation for Buhari
Lawan explained that the development was responsible for situations where bills passed by the National Assembly were denied assent by Buhari, adding that the President sometimes acted on wrong advice from ministry officials.
The Senate President said, “I have a written speech for this event, but before then, where is the Minister of Health or Minister of State Health? Or is there anyone representing the Ministry of Health?
“This is an anomaly and we don’t take it kindly because sometimes, the National Assembly will process a bill and the bill will be taken to Mr. President for assent and somebody will just go round and mis-advise that the bill should not be assented to.
“This is done mostly by ministry officials. So, it is always in the interest of government and good governance that when there is a public hearing – the ministry, government officials, the technical people – should be around to hear the views of the people.
“If they have any objection, they should say so in the presence of everyone, so that they listen to arguments.
“Therefore, it is sad that neither the minister, nor the minister of state, or anyone from the Federal Ministry of Health is here to attend this particular public hearing and I think it is sad. And nothing should happen to our bills.”
Join the conversation
Join the conversation
Investigations
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
SPECIAL REPORT: How flood-ravaged farmlands in Anambra threaten food production
Increased rainfall, as a result of climate change, has impacted negatively on many parts of the world. In Anambra State,...
INVESTIGATION… How NDDC spent N2bn on abandoned, non-existent road projects in Edo communities
In 2014, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) awarded 10 road projects worth over N2 billion in various communities in...
INVESTIGATION… Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (concluded)
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE discovers that apart from the Obohia-Ohuru-Aba Road, there are similar projects initiated by the NDDC in Abia State which...
INVESTIGATION… Messy tales of Abia’s abandoned NDDC road projects (I)
There were feelings of excitement among the people of Ohuru-Ndoki Community when three contractors were prequalified to bid for the construction of...
Sports
Bafana coach Ntseki sacked after S’Africa failed to qualify for AFCON
The Bafana Bafana of South Africa are now without a manager as the country’s football federation has sacked coach Molefi...
AFCON: 23 teams qualified as COVID-19 delays Benin, S’Leone’s battle for last slot
All but one of the 24 slots for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) have been confirmed, with the...
Osimhen, Etebo, Onuachu score as Nigeria end AFCONQ campaign with big Lesotho win
Victor Osimhen, Oghenekaro Etebo and Paul Onuachu were on target for the Super Eagles in their final game of the...
Which Premier League players are paid the most?
Manchester City are currently dominating the premier league table in the 2020 – 2021 season, having won four of their last...
JUST IN… Iwobi available for Lesotho game after testing negative for COVID-19
Alex Iwobi will be available for the final game of the Super Eagles in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations...
Latest Tech News
Nigeria’s CodeLn rolls out remote freelancer management tool. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s CodeLn rolls...
UK startup launches musical contest in Nigeria
Swype Global, a United Kingdom startup operating in the digital technology space, has launched Swypatune Nigeria Series 1 which offers...
Chinese startup DiDi Chuxing penetrates Africa through South Africa. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Chinese startup DiDi...
TechNigeria: A weekly digest of what went down in Nigeria’s tech space
From equity raiser, which is now becoming a weekly affairs, to opportunity windows for African entrepreneurs; the week was characterised...
Congress calls out Twitter boss for tweeting during hearing. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world today. 1. Congress calls out...
Nigerian fintech startup Bankly raises $2m in seed funding round. 2 other things and a trivia
Here are updates on developments and events going on around the tech world today. 1. Nigerian fintech startup Bankly raises...