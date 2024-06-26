Lawyer claims social media influencer, Ijele, in critical condition, coughing blood in detention

Lawyers for Chizorom Harrison Ofoegbu, also known as Ijele, raised alarm on Wednesday regarding his deteriorating health while in custody at the Nigeria Correctional Centre (NCC) in Ikoyi, Lagos.

Ijele, arrested in March 2024 over a civil dispute, has reportedly coughed up blood, raising concerns about the availability of proper medical care within the facility.

The social media influencer is facing cybercrime and criminal defamation charges brought by the Nigeria Police Force on behalf of Evangelist Ebuka Obi’s Zion ministry, Lagos.

His lawyers, Deji Adeyanju & Partners, raised the alarm in a statement signed by Silas Onwugbonu, Esq., saying Ijele’s health had deteriorated significantly, with no access to proper medical care.

The lawyers claimed that the police had filed three identical charges against Ijele in different courts, describing it as ‘persecution’.

The lawyers emphasized Ijele’s presumed innocence and criticized the Inspector General of Police (IGP) for what they perceive as continued persecution despite the civil nature of the case.

The statement claims Ijele’s health had declined rapidly, with no proper medical attention available at the Ikoyi NCC.

The lawyers urged the Inspector General of Police to respect court orders and stop persecuting Ijele, who they said enjoys a constitutional presumption of innocence.

They said, “A few days ago, our attention was drawn to the fact that our client, who is currently detained at the Nigeria Correctional Centre (NCC), Ikoyi, Lagos State, is gravely ill. As of the time of issuing this public statement, our client’s health condition has deteriorated to the point of coughing up blood, with no medical facilities available to restore his health within the NCC, Ikoyi.

“As our client’s health continues to deteriorate by the hour, we call on the Inspector General of Police to direct its officers to respect court orders and desist from further persecution of our client, who enjoys constitutional presumption of innocence. A dead defendant cannot stand trial.

“We wish to draw the attention of the general public to the deteriorating health condition of our client, Mr. Chizorom Harrison Ofoegbu (Ijele), who has been detained since March 19, 2024, at the instance of the Nigeria Police Force, on a purely civil dispute.

“The Nigeria Police Force must refrain from making itself available as an interventionist in civil disputes between citizens.”

