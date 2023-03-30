London’s Finverity secures $5M amid revenue growth

London-based fintech, Finverity, has secured $5 million in an equity funding round that saw overwhelming investor interest.

The startup made the announcement in a press release forwarded to Ripples Nigeria on Thursday, March 30, 2022.

Outward and Acrobator Ventures, alongside new and current investors, participated in the round.

The round also saw follow-on investments from B&Y Venture Partners and s16vc founders fund, among others.

Founded in 2017, Finverity claims to have developed a digital ecosystem that caters to trade and supply chain finance. Its platform brings together corporates seeking working capital and funders looking to deploy capital. The funding will be utilized to increase the headcount from 40 to 60 employees and expand its presence in Dubai, Poland, and Kenya. Also, Finverity's technology will be extended to include a broad range of funded trade finance and working capital products.

