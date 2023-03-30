Tech
London’s Finverity secures $5M amid revenue growth
London-based fintech, Finverity, has secured $5 million in an equity funding round that saw overwhelming investor interest.
The startup made the announcement in a press release forwarded to Ripples Nigeria on Thursday, March 30, 2022.
Outward and Acrobator Ventures, alongside new and current investors, participated in the round.
The round also saw follow-on investments from B&Y Venture Partners and s16vc founders fund, among others.
Read also:Oxfam Novib partners Goodwell to launch $21.7M Pepea fund. 2 other stories and a trivia< Founded in 2017, Finverity claims to have developed a digital ecosystem that caters to trade and supply chain finance. Its platform brings together corporates seeking working capital and funders looking to deploy capital. The funding will be utilized to increase the headcount from 40 to 60 employees and expand its presence in Dubai, Poland, and Kenya. Also, Finverity's technology will be extended to include a broad range of funded trade finance and working capital products.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: 4 yrs after completion, Kwara PHC facility inactive, rural dwellers in pains
In the middle of the night sometime in September 2019, Fatimah Ballah struggled with severe pains as she tries to...
INVESTIGATION: How Oyo State, contractors spent N1.1bn on water projects, but communities don’t have a drop
Multimillion naira water projects largely initiated by the late Abiola Ajimobi-led state government in Oyo State to benefit over 40...
INVESTIGATION: In Cross River, civil servants retire into poverty as govt looks away, squanders funds on frivolities
Thousands of civil servants in Cross River State struggle to stay alive as they are denied their gratuities and monthly...
Students suffer as contractors abandon Kano school projects after receiving over N70m
In 2019, to improve the condition of public schools in Kano State, the Federal Government disbursed millions of naira to...
SPECIAL REPORT: World Bank road projects go bad in Enugu, as state govt fails to fulfill promise
Counterpart funded road projects between the world Bank and Enugu State government have started to fail, as the state government...