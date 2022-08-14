Lukaku makes scoring return to Serie A as Inter seal late win

Belgium forward Romelu Lukaku made a scoring return to Italian Serie A as he helped Inter Milan clinch a 2-1 victory over Lecce in their opening game of the season.

Lukaku, who spent last season at Chelsea in the Premier League, scored less than two minutes into his Serie A return.

Ripples Nigeria earlier reported that Lukaku re-signed for Inter on a season-long loan just a year after leaving the club for Chelsea.

Lecce hit back three minutes after the restart through Assan Ceesay.

However, Denzel Dumfries sealed all three points with an effort in the 90+5 minutes from close range following a corner.

Inter are aiming to reclaim the Scudetto, having relinquished their crown to city rivals AC Milan last season.

