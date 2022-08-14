Sports
Lukaku makes scoring return to Serie A as Inter seal late win
Belgium forward Romelu Lukaku made a scoring return to Italian Serie A as he helped Inter Milan clinch a 2-1 victory over Lecce in their opening game of the season.
Lukaku, who spent last season at Chelsea in the Premier League, scored less than two minutes into his Serie A return.
Ripples Nigeria earlier reported that Lukaku re-signed for Inter on a season-long loan just a year after leaving the club for Chelsea.
Read Also: OFFICIAL: Chelsea’s Lukaku completes loan move to Inter Milan
Lecce hit back three minutes after the restart through Assan Ceesay.
However, Denzel Dumfries sealed all three points with an effort in the 90+5 minutes from close range following a corner.
Inter are aiming to reclaim the Scudetto, having relinquished their crown to city rivals AC Milan last season.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: How roadside foods endanger consumers’ life with trans fat in northern Nigeria
With an estimated 854,000 deaths in Nigeria, and 3,229 attributed to trans fatty acids (TFA) -related cardiovascular deaths, ADESOLA IKULAJOLU visited Nigeria’s...
INVESTIGATION: Untold story of Ondo oil producing communities battling poor health system
Access to quality healthcare is one of the nightmares of communities in Ilaje local government area of Ondo State. Despite...
FEATURE: Ogun residents, waste collectors trade blames, as refuse litter environment
TIJANI ABDULKABEER, a journalist from the University of Ibadan, during a recent trip to Sango Otta, Ogun State took a look...
INVESTIGATION: How online fraudsters siphon victims’ funds through ‘SportyBet’ platform
As Nigeria transits into a cashless society, the evolution also creates opportunities for internet scammers to take advantage of unsuspecting...
SPECIAL REPORT: Enugu govt watches as waste takes over state, threatens public health, environment
In this report, Arinze Chijioke looks at how delays in evacuation of waste in Enugu State encourages indiscriminate waste disposal, its health implications, and how...