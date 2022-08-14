Sports
Sports Minister hails 11-yr-old gymnast Onusiriuka for winning gold
Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare has showered encomiums on 11-year-old Stephanie Onusiriuka, who won Gold on Saturday night at the ongoing Africa Gymnastics championships in pretoria, South Africa.
An elated Sunday Dare said the ministry’s persistent attention to grassroots sports development was mirrored in the teenager’s huge success at the continental Championship.
“Right from my inception as the Minister of Youth and Sports Development, I took interest and followed the development of this talented young gymnast, Stephanie,” said a statement.
“I am happy she has continued to excel in her sport. I congratulate her for this landmark achievement and I thank her mother for her sustained commitment towards Stephanie’s growth”.
The teen sensation Onusiriuka started professional Gymnastics with TIG Gymnastics at the National Stadium, Abuja in October 2018 and participated in the 8th Edition TIG International Level System Gymnastics Championship Competition.
At the 2019 National Youth Games in Ilorin, Onusiriuka grabbed several silver and bronze medals to become Nigeria’s youngest medalist in Gymnastics. Her young career has continued to grow in leaps and bounds since then.
