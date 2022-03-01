Man kills 3 daughters, caregiver in US church

A man has killed his three daughters and their caregiver at a church in Sacramento, California, the United States.

Tuesday’s incident is the 70th mass shooting in the US this year, with at least four people injured or killed.

A police officer, Sgt. Rod Grassman, said five people including the attacker were found dead at the church in the Arden-Arcade neighbourhood.

“The victims included three girls ages 9, 10, and 13,” said Grassmann, who was one of the first officers to arrive at the scene.

READ ALSO: Rapper Kanye West to turn his houses into churches

Preliminary investigations revealed that the attacker was estranged from his daughters’ mother, who had a restraining order against him.

“Investigators believe the shooting happened during a supervised visit with the children and that the fourth victim was their chaperone,” he added.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now