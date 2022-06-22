Man sentenced to life in prison for defiling teenager in Lagos

Justice Abiola Soladoye of the Lagos State Domestic Violence and Sexual Offences Court, Ikeja, on Wednesday sentenced one Ayokunle Bailey to life imprisonment for defiling a 15-year-old girl in the state.

The Lagos State government arraigned the convict in 2017.

Members of the state prosecution team, Mr. Olusola Soneye and Mrs. Olufunke Adegoke told the court that Bailey committed the offence on December 18, 2017 in Akala area of Mushin, Lagos.

They submitted that the victim had visited her grandmother and was playing with other children outside the house when the convict lured her into an uncompleted building and defiled her.

The offence, according to the provision, contravened the provisions of Sections 137 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2015.

READ ALSO: Court sentences Pastor to life imprisonment for defiling friend’s daughters

In her ruling, Justice Soladoye held that the prosecution had sufficiently established its case of defilement against the convict.

She described the convict as brutal, crude and an unkind man who messed up with the minor’s purity and innocence.

The judge said: “The convict is rough and selfish. The survivor gave her testimony truthfully, cogently, positively and brilliantly. She was brave.

“The story of the convict was full of lies and it was not gelling. He is a reckless and ruthless defendant.

“He is hereby found guilty as charged. He is sentenced to life imprisonment without an option of fine.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now