‘Manipulations will not be allowed in 2023 elections,’ Buhari declares at meeting with ECOWAS mission

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday reaffirmed his commitment to credible elections in 2023.

The president, according to a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, gave the assurance when he hosted the West African Elders Forum Pre-Election Mediation Mission led by former President of Sierra Leone, Ernest Bai Koroma, at the State House in Abuja.

He stressed that manipulations would not be allowed in any form in next year’s elections.

Buhari, who listed the Anambra, Ekiti, and Osun States governorship elections as clear evidence of his commitment to credible polls in the country, said he would allow people to freely choose their leaders next year.

The president has repeatedly declared his commitment to credible elections in 2023.

He said: “The people should vote for whomever they want, in whatever party. We shall not allow anyone to use money and thugs to intimidate the people.”

