Microsoft announces $7bn investment in Spain to develop new AI data centres

Microsoft, an American multinational corporation and technology company, has revealed plans to build new data centers in the Aragon area of Spain, which would come with a price tag of more than $7 billion (€6.6 billion).

In keeping with Microsoft’s intentions to invest in constructing a new AI center outside of Madrid, the data centers will be constructed outside the city of Zaragoza.

In a statement released on Monday, José Luis Escrivá, Spain’s Minister for Digital Transformation, affirmed the investment ambitions.

The aforementioned investments follow a similar move by AWS and other recent worldwide data center projects disclosed by Microsoft.

READ ALSO: Microsoft reacts to EU complaints over children’s data privacy

According to Microsoft, Spain’s cloud and AI industries will profit from its new digital infrastructure in Madrid, possibly creating over 70,000 new jobs and €10 billion in GDP by 2030.

“Microsoft’s new data centre region will provide cutting-edge, sustainable and secure AI solutions for Spain and the rest of Europe,” stated the Minister.

“It is a great satisfaction that Microsoft is once again betting on Spain for the deployment of state-of-the-art infrastructure and services, thus contributing to the positioning of our country at the forefront of digital transformation,” he added.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now