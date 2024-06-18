Tech
Microsoft announces $7bn investment in Spain to develop new AI data centres
Microsoft, an American multinational corporation and technology company, has revealed plans to build new data centers in the Aragon area of Spain, which would come with a price tag of more than $7 billion (€6.6 billion).
In keeping with Microsoft’s intentions to invest in constructing a new AI center outside of Madrid, the data centers will be constructed outside the city of Zaragoza.
In a statement released on Monday, José Luis Escrivá, Spain’s Minister for Digital Transformation, affirmed the investment ambitions.
The aforementioned investments follow a similar move by AWS and other recent worldwide data center projects disclosed by Microsoft.
Microsoft reacts to EU complaints over children's data privacy
According to Microsoft, Spain’s cloud and AI industries will profit from its new digital infrastructure in Madrid, possibly creating over 70,000 new jobs and €10 billion in GDP by 2030.
“Microsoft’s new data centre region will provide cutting-edge, sustainable and secure AI solutions for Spain and the rest of Europe,” stated the Minister.
“It is a great satisfaction that Microsoft is once again betting on Spain for the deployment of state-of-the-art infrastructure and services, thus contributing to the positioning of our country at the forefront of digital transformation,” he added.
