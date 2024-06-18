Tech
Scientists develop fully edible robots with organic materials
A team of scientists is combining robotics and food to build entirely edible robots. This innovative idea was revealed by physically combining food and technology.
Under the direction of RoboFood researchers, this ground-breaking research project has the potential to revolutionize environmental management, health care, and culinary experiences.
Experts from the Italian Institute of Technology (IIT), Wageningen University in the Netherlands, the University of Bristol in the United Kingdom, and the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology Lausanne (EPFL) are involved in the project, which aims to address the difficulties of combining robotics with organic, biodegradable materials.
Systems called edible robots are made to sense their surroundings, analyze data, and carry out tasks—all while being safe to consume. This idea contradicts the conventional wisdom that robots are inert, heavy, and non-disposable.
Rather, soft, biodegradable, and organic materials are used to create edible robots. This creative solution may cut down on electrical waste considerably and open up new uses across a range of industries.
