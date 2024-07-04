Microsoft coughs out over $14m to resolve claims of discriminating against workers

Tech giant Microsoft has been compelled to pay up a whopping $14 million due to claims that its workers were the targets of discrimination and retaliation because they used parental and disability leave, among other protected leaves.

This settlement, which resulted from an inquiry into claims that Microsoft discriminated in remuneration linked to the use of protected leave, was announced by the California Civil Rights Department.

It is pertinent to reveal that employers are not in any way allowed to interfere with an employee’s use of protected leave under state or federal law in the USA.

Approval by the court is required for the settlement. The corporation will pay $225,000 for the costs related to the department’s enforcement actions and $14.2 million for immediate relief for affected workers if it is accepted.

READ ALSO:Microsoft and Open AI face legal action over alleged copyright infringement

Microsoft is also expected to take action to stop discrimination in the future as part of the proposed settlement, including updating manager and HR training.

Even though Microsoft thinks “the agency’s allegations are inaccurate,” a spokeswoman for the company told Mobile World Live, “we will continue to listen, learn, and support our employees.”

“Microsoft is committed to an environment that empowers our employees to take leave when needed and provides the flexibility and support necessary for them to thrive professionally and personally,” the company said in a statement.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now