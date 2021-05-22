 Military officers’ death in Kaduna air crash shocking - Reps committee | Ripples Nigeria
Connect with us

News

Military officers’ death in Kaduna air crash shocking – Reps committee

Published

54 mins ago

on

House of Representatives Committee on Defence on Saturday commiserated with the families of the late Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru and 10 other persons who died in a plane crash in Kaduna.

The Chairman of the Committee, Babajimi Benson, said in a statement the death of the gallant officers was a colossal loss to the nation.

He added that it was devastating that the highly-spirited military personnel died at a time when the Nigerian Army was poised to tackle insecurity in the country.

READ ALSO: AIB recovers black box of crashed NAF jet, gets mandate to probe accident

He noted that the best way to immortalize the departed senior military officers was to sustain the war against insurgency, banditry, and kidnapping in the country.

Benson said: “The death of the gallant officers came to me as a rude shock. While I condole with President Muhammadu Buhari, the Nigerian Army, and the Nigerian Air Force, I pray God grants the families of the deceased fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.”

He urged the country’s military to rededicate themselves to the onerous task of ending insurgency in Nigeria.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Related Topics:
Click to comment

Investigations

INVESTIGATION....N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work INVESTIGATION....N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
Investigations4 weeks ago

INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work

In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION...PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger INVESTIGATION...PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Investigations4 weeks ago

INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger

Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION... N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps (Part I) INVESTIGATION... N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps (Part I)
Investigations4 weeks ago

INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps

In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION... How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities INVESTIGATION... How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Investigations1 month ago

INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities

Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....
ENUGU: Ugwuanyi to focus on security in second term ENUGU: Ugwuanyi to focus on security in second term
Investigations4 months ago

Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes

In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...

Sports

Sports2 hours ago

Awaziem signs permanent deal with Boavista after completing loan stay

Super Eagles defender, Chidozie Awaziem has now signed a permanent deal with Portuguese club, Boavista after completing a loan stint....
Sports4 hours ago

Suarez stars as Atletico Madrid emerge 2020-21 La Liga champions

Luis Suarez has helped Atletico Madrid beat Real Valladolid in the final round of the La Liga season as they...
Sports5 hours ago

Lewandowski breaks 49-year goalscoring record in final minute of season

Bayern forward, Robert Lewandowski has broken a 49-year Bundesliga goalscoring record after scoring for his team on Saturday. The Poland...
Super Falcons Super Falcons
Sports12 hours ago

Oshoala to lead Falcons against USA, Portugal, Jamaica in summer tour

Super Falcons forward, Asisat Oshoala will be leading the Nigeria squad to a summer series tour where they will face...
Sports12 hours ago

Injury crisis cost Liverpool Premier League title this season —Klopp

Liverpool failed to successfully defend their English Premier League title this season due to injuries, says manager Jurgen Klopp. The...

Latest Tech News

Tech8 hours ago

TechNigeria: A weekly digest of what went down in Nigeria’s tech space

Taking up from last week, we recorded more product launch and equity raiser. Enough good news, right? Come along. Kobocourses...
Tech1 day ago

Nigeria’s Kobocourse launches e-learning platform for content creators. 2 other things and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s Kobocourse launches...
Tech2 days ago

Nigeria’s KDL launches digital library for kids. 2 other things and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s KDL launches...
Tech3 days ago

Kenya’s Mazi Mobility launches flagship electric motorcycle fleet. 2 other things and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Kenya’s Mazi Mobility...
Tech4 days ago

Nigeria’s BFREE closes $800k seed round from VC. 2 other things and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s BFREE closes...
Tech5 days ago

AlphaCode awards R2-m to support Fintech startups. 2 other things and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. AlphaCode awards R2-million...