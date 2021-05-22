Military officers’ death in Kaduna air crash shocking - Reps committee | Ripples Nigeria

House of Representatives Committee on Defence on Saturday commiserated with the families of the late Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru and 10 other persons who died in a plane crash in Kaduna.

The Chairman of the Committee, Babajimi Benson, said in a statement the death of the gallant officers was a colossal loss to the nation.

He added that it was devastating that the highly-spirited military personnel died at a time when the Nigerian Army was poised to tackle insecurity in the country.

READ ALSO: AIB recovers black box of crashed NAF jet, gets mandate to probe accident

He noted that the best way to immortalize the departed senior military officers was to sustain the war against insurgency, banditry, and kidnapping in the country.

Benson said: “The death of the gallant officers came to me as a rude shock. While I condole with President Muhammadu Buhari, the Nigerian Army, and the Nigerian Air Force, I pray God grants the families of the deceased fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.”

He urged the country’s military to rededicate themselves to the onerous task of ending insurgency in Nigeria.

Join the conversation

Opinions