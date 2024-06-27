Metro
MOHBAD: In trial of two persons for cyberbullying, Oba Elegushi renews calls for thorough investigation
The Elegushi of Ikate Kingdom, Oba Saheed Ademola Elegushi, has reiterated his call for a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death of popular Afro-pop star, Ilerioluwa Aloba, known professionally as Mohbad.
Mohbad’s death remains under investigation, with some reports suggesting foul play.
Oba Elegushi, through his lawyer Adepeju Omotayo, emphasized his desire for a complete and transparent investigation during the ongoing trial of two suspects, James Adeshola and Awiye Azeez. The pair stand accused of cyberbullying and defamation of the monarch in connection with Mohbad’s death.
Omotayo further stated, “The traditional ruler is passionate in his position on this matter as he has continued to admonish all those seeking justice to do so responsibly and in accordance with the law”.
She stated in strong terms that “Kabiesi will not allow anyone, no matter his or her status or position in the society tarnish his good name and reputation for whatever gain.”
She also restated that Oba Elegushi never met or interacted with late Aloba, his wife or any member of his family and hoped this puts an end to the needless buffoonery of dragging him into the matter.
“Kabiesi said his desire as a father and a leader was to see the unraveling of the circumstances leading to the death of Mohbad, and this he did emphatically to Mr. Josiah Aloba, Mohbad’s dad, when they met at the Zone 2 Headquarters of the Nigeria Police Onikan, when Mr. Aloba was invited for questioning over unfounded statements and allegations against Kabiesi.”
The trail of the two accused persons will resume on July 5, 2024, at a Federal High Court in Ikoyi, Lagos.
