Motorcycles import into Nigeria drops by N92bn as govts restrict riders’ activities

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has revealed that the volume of motorcycles imported into the country has dropped significantly by N92 billion in the first half of 2022.

NBS stated this in its ‘Foreign Trade in Goods Statistics, obtained by Ripples Nigeria on Monday.

Analysis of the report showed that importation of motorcycles in 2022 did not reach the average of N150bn of the previous two halves of 2021.

The report indicates that the trade, which flourished in the first half of 2021 was valued at 213.3bn (N118.5bn and N94.7bn in Q1 and Q2 of 2021 respectively.

This was followed by N177.59bn of the commodity imported in the second half of 2021 (N116.3bn and N61.2bn, in Q3 and Q4 of 2021 respectively).

Read also: Insecurity: Nigeria to clampdown on unregistered motorcycles

However, in the first six months of 2022 only N120.1 billion worth of motorcycle import was brought into the count.

Breakdown showed N72.3 billion was imported in first three months and N47.7 billion in the second quarter.

The downward trend could be connected to the ban of motorcycles for commercial purposes, also known as okada, by state governments as well as a proposal by the federal government to stop its use in the country.

Government had justified the ban over increased use by criminals and terrorists to perpetrate crimes.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now