Motorists plotting to sabotage cashless toll payment policy —Lagos Govt

Some motorists are plotting to sabotage the new cashless policy for toll payments at Lekki/ Ikoyi Link bridge toll- plaza in Lagos, the state government said on Thursday.

The cashless toll payment policy started on New Year’s Day.

The state government warned perpetrators of such an act to desist from the corrupt practices, saying it would not hesitate to apply the full weight of the law on any motorists that try to frustrate any effort aimed at improving traffic movements in the axis.

The state government had last year announced that it would go cashless on toll payments effective from January 1, 2020, due to huge traffic gridlock often experienced on the corridor with cash payments.

The state Commissioner for Transportation, Dr. Frederic Oladeinde, who personally monitored the cashless toll payments at the toll plaza alongside the Managing Director of Lekki Concession Company Limited, Mr. Yomi Omomuwasan, stressed the need for motorists to comply with the new system in order to achieve the desired goal.

The commissioner said the new cashless policy was conceived to reduce traffic gridlock associated with cash payments regime and ease traffic movement along the corridor.

He said: “There is the need to educate the residents and motorists on the need to imbibe the new system through compliance because of its advantage of a free flow of traffic.

“Some motorists are bent on deliberately sabotaging the new policy for their selfish gains, as some of them (motorists) made photocopies of their payment vouchers for multiple uses.

“I just want to appeal to Lagosians to embrace this new initiative introduced by this government as it would help us improve traffic movements along the corridor. Any form of criminality or corrupt practices such as photocopying of payment vouchers or similar vices will not be condoned as such would be treated as a criminal case when caught.’’

