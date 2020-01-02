Latest Metro

Gunmen attack Kaduna-Abuja train

January 2, 2020
A train that left the Rigasa station, Kaduna at about 10 am on Thursday at about a few kilometres to Katari which is 70Km to Abuja, Nigeria’s capital city, has been attacked by unidentified gunmen.

Reports say the unidentified gunmen were said to have attacked the Abuja bound train with guns and projectiles with a bid to stop the train.

A passenger on the train who recounted his ordeal said that the train came under “ballistic projectiles attack”.

However, the passenger said no one on the train was affected or hurt during the attack.

The incident comes after some kidnappers killed a road marshal attached to the Kaduna State Traffic Law Enforcement Agency ‎(KASTELEA).

The road marshal identified as Hamza Abubakar Mahuta was kidnapped last month along Birnin-Gwari-Kaduna highway on October 16, while travelling to be with his family.

He was later killed by his abductors who had demanded N5 million ransom in exchange for his release.

