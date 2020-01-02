NSE: Year opens on a bullish note as blue-chip stocks lead gainers

The Nigerian Stock Exchange began 2020 on a bright note Thursday as marginal growth was recorded across key performance indicators. A positive market breadth was posted with 22 gainers recorded as against 13 losers. The All Share Index (ASI) inched up by 0.10 or 25.72 basis points to close at 26,867.79. The market capitalisation climbed up to N12.971 trillion at the end of today’s trade. Year to date, the index is up by 0.10%.

TOP 5 GAINERS

MTNN was the leader in the flock of gainers today, appreciating by 3.81% to close at N109. Dangote Sugar added up 2.94% to end today’s trade at N14. FBN Holdings went up by 5.69% to N6.5. UACN rose to N8.9, notching up 3.49% in the process. Vitafoam completed the top 5, climbing by 6.82% to N4.7. Upward movement in the share price of Vitafoam was apparently triggered by its recently released impressive full year 2019 result and dividend declaration.

TOP 5 LOSERS

Seplat led losers at Thursday trade, declining by 9.99% to close at N592.1. WAPCO shed 9.80% to end today’s trade at N13.8. Unilever fell to N20.7, losing 5.91%. Stanbic slumped to N40, recording 2.44% depreciation. GSK closed at N5.5, going down by 9.84%.

TOP 5 TRADES

264.104 million shares estimated at N5.231 billion were traded today in 3,178 deals.

FBN Holdings was the most active stock with 60.265 million of its stocks worth N384.004 million traded in 279 deals. 33.544 million units of Access shares priced at N335.581 million exchanged hands in 153 transactions. Zenith Bank had 30.911 million shares valued at N578.181 million traded in 503 deals. UBA traded 28.169 million shares estimated at N202.594 million in 207 transactions. GTB traded 18.898 million shares valued at N553.425 million in 186 deals.

NEW DEVELOPMENTS

Full Year 2019 Market Indices Review

The Exchange published its full year 2019 market index review today. The indices covered by the report included the NSE 30, NSE Lotus Islamic, NSE Pension, Corporate Governance Index, Afrinvest Bank Value Index, Afrinvest Dividend Yield Index, Meristem Growth Index, Meristem Value Index,; and the five Sectoral Indices of the NSE – NSE Banking, NSE Insurance, NSE Industrial, NSE Consumer Goods and NSE Oil & Gas.

The review resulted in the entry and exit of major companies from different indices. The NSE 30 Index, a price index that tracks the top 30 companies in terms of market capitalisation and liquidity, admitted 3 new companies namely MTN Nigeria Plc, Cement Company of Northern Nigeria Plc and FCMB Plc into its fold. However, Forte Oil Plc, Oando Plc and PZ Industries Plc exited the group.

The NSE Insurance Index admitted Cornerstone Insurance Plc and Sunu Assurances Nigeria Plc to replace exiting Veritas Kapital Ass. Plc and Continental Insurance Plc.

The NSE Industrial Index admitted Premier Paints Plc, which replaced exiting Notore Chemical Ind. Plc.

The NSE Pension Index welcomed MTN Nigeria Plc in place of exiting Glaxo Smithkline Plc.

The NSE Lotus Islamic Index admitted MTN Nigeria Plc and Forte Oil Plc to replace exiting Glaxo Smithkline Plc, CAP Plc and Presco Plc.

Afrinvest Div Yield Index admitted Conoil Plc, Dangote Cement Plc and Vitafoam Plc to replace exiting NASCON Plc, NEM Insurance Plc and UACN Plc.

Meristem Growth Index welcomed Cadbury Nigeria Plc, CAP Plc, Dangote Cement Plc, ETI, May & Baker Plc, UACN Properties Plc, Wapic Insurance Plc and Zenith Bank Plc while Access Bank Plc, Dangote Sugar Plc and Flour Mills Plc exited the group.

Meristem Value Index admitted CCNN Plc, Conoil Plc, Custodian Insurance Plc, Forte Oil Plc, Glaxo Smithkline Plc, NAHCO Plc and NASCON Plc while Dangote Cement Plc, GT Bank Plc and Wapic Insurance Plc exited the category.

Dangote Sugar Refinery Plc

Dangote Sugar Refinery Plc notified the Exchange today of the resignation of its company secretary/legal adviser in the person of Mrs Chioma Madubuko after serving the company meritoriously for 12 years. The resignation takes effect from today 2nd January 2020.

