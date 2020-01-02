MALABU: Court approves EFCC’s request to detain Adoke for 14 extra days

A judge of the Federal Capital Territory High Court, Justice O.A Musa, Thursday granted the request of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to detain a former Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mohammed Adoke, by an extra 14 days.

The judge granted the EFCC request after listening to arguments on the new ex-parte application filed by the anti-graft agency.

He said: “The extension of the remand of the respondent for another 14 days for the purpose of his arraignment in court is necessary and granted as prayed.”

READ ALSO: Herdsmen drag Oyo govt to court over anti-grazing law

The Commission’s had two weeks ago asked the court to grant its request to detain the ex-minister pending conclusion of an investigation into his alleged involvement in the Oil Prospecting License (OPL) 245 deal otherwise known as Malabu oil scam.

But the court’s approval of the Commission’s initial request expired last week.

Adoke, who was arrested by EFCC operatives on December 19, 2019, is being investigated for his alleged involvement in the controversial sale of the OPL 245, and the failed Gas Process and Supply Contract agreement with the Process and Industrial Development (P&ID) for which Nigeria has been fined $9.6billion by a British court.

Join the conversation

Opinions