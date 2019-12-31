EFCC arrests Shehu Sani

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Tuesday arrested the former senator representing Kaduna senatorial district, Shehu Sani, for alleged extortion and name dropping.

The social critic was arrested at his Abuja home by EFCC operatives and taken to the Commission’s headquarters in Jabi area of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

He is expected to stay in the EFCC cell until he is granted bail.

Reports say Sani was arrested for using the name of the acting Chairman of the EFCC, Ibrahim Magu, to collect various sums of money from unsuspecting members of the public on the grounds that he was close to Magu and could help them escape the agency’s scrutiny and punishment for economic and financial infractions.

The ex-lawmaker has been vocal in his criticism of the Federal Government lately.

He told a Kaduna-based radio station, Invicta FM Radio, that tougher times awaited Nigerians in the New Year and beyond.

He said in a programme aired by the radio station that even if the present rules the country for 50 years, Nigerians will suffer for 50 years.

