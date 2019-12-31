Buhari, Adesina meet in Aso Rock

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday met behind closed- doors with the President of the African Development Bank (AfDB), Dr. Akinwunmi Adesina, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Adesina arrived the Presidential Villa at 11:20 a.m. and was immediately taken to the President’s office by presidential aides.

The agenda of the meeting has not been made public.

The AfDB president attended the 56th Ordinary Session of the ECOWAS Authority Heads of State and Government on December where he declared his intention to seek another term in office as head of the multilateral development institution.

