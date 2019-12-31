NSE: 2019 ends on a bullish note as investors’ appetite raises market capitalisation by N69bn

The Nigerian bourse ended 2019 on a positive note as key market indicators recorded improved performance. Investors’ huge appetite for blue chip equities caused the All Share Index (ASI) to close higher at 26,842.07 basis points, rising by 0.87% in the process. A positive market breadth was posted with 24 price gainers recorded compared to 13 price losers The market capitalisation rose to N12.958 trillion at the end of today’s trade. Year to date, the index is down by 14.60%.

TOP 5 GAINERS

Seplat Petroleum led advancers for the second day running today, appreciating by 10% to close at N657.8. Stanbic added up 5.13% to end today’s trade at N41. WAPCO went up by 9.29% to N15.3. GTB rose to N29.7, notching up 2.41% in the process. Okomu Oil completed the top 5, climbing to N55.6 by 1.09%.

TOP 5 LOSERS

Nigerian Breweries topped the pack of losers, declining by 1.26% to close at N59. UPDC Real Estate Investment Trust shed 9.57% to end the week at N4.25. FBN Holdings fell to N6.15, losing 3.15%. Dangote Sugar slumped to N13.6, recording 1.45% depreciation. Africa Prudential Plc closed at N4 after going down by 4.31%.

TOP 5 TRADES

1.054 billion shares valued at N5.496 billion were traded today in 2,445 deals.

Omoluabi Microfinance Bank was the most active stock with 796.454 million of its stocks worth N438.050 million traded in 1 deal. 47.313 million units of Access Bank shares priced at N471.373 million exchanged hands in 140 transactions. UBA had 37.399 million shares valued at N267.663 million traded in 149 deals. Zenith Bank traded 29.786 million shares estimated at N553.954 million in 262 transactions. Dangote Cement traded 16.782 million shares valued at N2.382 billion in 183 deals.

