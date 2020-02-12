NSE: Bank stocks dominate trade as index rises further

The Nigerian stock market recorded marginal gain for the second consecutive day today on the back of investors’ interest in mid-cap equities. A positive market breadth was nevertheless posted with 13 gainers emerging against 18 losers. The All Share Index (ASI) inched up by 0.02% to close at 27,878.43 basis points. Market capitalisation rose to N14.520 trillion at the end of today’s trade. Year to date, the index is down by 3.86%.

TOP 5 GAINERS

In value terms, C&I Leasing led gainers today, appreciating by 9.09% to close at N5.4. UACN added up 2.15% to end today’s trade at N9.5. Access Bank went up by 1.56% to N9.75. Afriprud rose to N4.7, notching up 2.17% in the process. WAPCO completed the top 5, climbing up by 0.65% to N15.6.

TOP 5 LOSERS

Guinness topped the losers’ chart today, declining by 7.28% to close at N28. SAHCO shed 9.50% to end today’s trade at N3.05. UACN fell to N22.5, losing 1.32% in the process. Cadbury slumped to N9.1, recording 3.19% depreciation. Vitafoam closed at N4.79, going down by 4.77%.

READ ALSO: NSE: Market rallies on the back of blue-chip gains

TOP 5 TRADES

152.402 million shares estimated at N2.436 billion were traded today in 3,519 deals.

GTB was the most active stock with 46.045 million of its stocks worth N1.335 billion traded in 252 deals. 20.713 million units of Zenith Bank shares priced at N414.165 million exchanged hands in 470 transactions. UBA had 11.851 million shares valued at N92.854 million traded in 166 deals. FBN Holdings traded 10.515 million shares estimated at N62.500 million in 277 transactions. Fidelity Bank traded 5.767 million shares valued at N12.477 million in 78 deals.

Join the conversation

Opinions