MTN Nigeria, Airtel, Linkage Assurance, Oando make Ripples stocks-to-watch list this week

Their capital market and off-market activities decisions are expected to have a positive or negative impact on shareholders’ investment during the course of trading.

Ripples Nigeria Stocks Watchlist is a selection of stocks monitored for viable trading or investing opportunities. An investor may casually generate a list of equities for investment purposes. But we have taken the pain to do that based on certain parameters in order to save you that hassle.

Kindly note that Ripples Nigeria Stocks Watchlist is not a buy, sell or hold recommendation. It is advisable to consult your financial advisor before making any investment decision.

Oando

Oando topped our stocks to watch last week, and it didn’t disappoint. its out of court settlement with the Securities and Exchange Commission has set it on a bullish path, leading to a N0.92 kobo gain in share price last week.

Its stock value rose from N3.97kobo per share to N4.89kobo per share, making Oando’s shares one to look out for during trading this week, but investors need to trade with caution as the surge in value could motivate profit-taking.

MTN Nigeria

The quarterly earnings disclosure is on, and MTN Nigeria has revealed an impressive financial position for Q2 2021, with data turnover leading its revenue source despite dwindling customer base.

The financial results shows MTN Nigeria is offering more value to its shareholders, sand this is a confidence booster going into the capital market this week, however, it is important to trade with caution

Airtel Nigeria

Airtel Nigeria is finding ways to increase shareholders’ value, and one of them is through the mobile money business, which has attracted several investors.

The business is now worth over $2.65 billion without debt weighing on its liquidity, after Qatari firm, Qatar Holding acquired a minority stake with $200 million.

The continuous growth of the mobile money segment will have an impact on the revenue of Airtel Africa, and in return, increases dividends.

Linkage Assurance

The company’s stock value depreciated by 14.29 percent last week, placing Linkage Assurance on the top losers table. Its share price declined to N0.60kobo per share, from N0.70kobo.

So while heading to the Nigerian bourse this week, take caution along, as shareholders might still be in a sell off mood.

