Vitafoam, Japaul, United Capital top Ripples Nigeria stocks watchlist

Last week, the Nigerian Stock Exchange ran only three trading sessions on account of two public holidays, with the corporate actions and developments during the week as well as some technical factors informing Ripples Nigeria Stocks Watchlist for this week.

We have selected a group of stocks you should watch out for this week on the basis of how the market fared last week.

Ripples Nigeria Stock Watchlist is a selection of stocks monitored for viable trading or investing opportunities. An investor may casually generate a list of equities for investment purposes. But we have taken the pain to do that based on certain parameters in order to save you that hassle.

Kindly note that Ripples Nigeria Stocks Watchlist is not a buy, sell or hold recommendation. It is advisable to consult your financial advisor before making any investment decision.

VITAFOAM NIGERIA PLC

Vitafoam tops Ripples Nigeria Stocks Watchlist by virtue of its proposal of N0.70 dividend per share dividend for the year ended September 2020. This followed the recent issuing of its financial statements for the period, which saw revenue grow by 5.2% to N23.444 billion and after-tax profit by 72.1% to N4.108 billion.

It currently sells for N7.80 per share, has Earnings Per Share (EPS) of N2.89 and a Price to Earnings (PE) ratio of 2.70.

JAPAUL GOLD & VENTURES PLC

Japaul Gold & Venture features on Ripples Nigeria Stocks Watchlist for currently trading significantly below its actual value.

It has a PE ratio of 0.04 with an EPS of N6.53 and currently sells for N0.62 per share.

UNITED CAPITAL PLC

United Capital features on our list for trading below its actual value with a PE ratio of 1.80 at a price of N4.71 per share. Its EPS is N2.62.

CAVERTON OFFSHORE SUPPORT GROUP PLC

Caverton appears on our list as the stock is currently selling below its intrinsic value, with a PE ratio of 2.25. Its EPS is N0.91 and its price is N2.05 per share.

NORTHERN NIGERIA FLOUR MILLS PLC

Northern Nigeria Flour Mills makes our list as the stock is currently undervalued with a PE ratio of 3.30. Its EPS is N2.05 while its price per share is N6.74.

UNITY BANK PLC

Unity Bank makes our list on the basis of being undervalued with a PE ratio of 2.15 at a price of N0.64. Its EPS is N0.30.

NEM INSURANCE PLC

NEM makes our list this week on the basis of emerging as the best performing stock last week. Opening at N1.36, it closed at N1.79, gaining 31.62%.

FTN COCOA PROCESSORS PLC

FTN Cocoa appears on our list this week for being the worst performing stock for last week. It opened at N0.89 and closed at N0.66, depreciating by 25.84%.

