Dangote Cement, Japaul, Sovereign Trust top Ripples Nigeria Stocks Watchlist

Last week, the Nigerian bourse reported gains Monday through Wednesday but saw a marginal loss on Thursday, with the week’s corporate actions and some technical factors informing Ripples Nigeria Stocks Watchlist.

Altogether, the market was up by N1.388 trillion regardless of limited trade sessions triggered by the public holiday on Friday, commemorating Christmas.

We have selected a group of stocks you should watch out for this week on the basis of developments in the market last week and a number of technical factors.

Ripples Nigeria Stocks Watchlist is a selection of stocks monitored for viable trading or investing opportunities. An investor may casually generate a list of equities for investment purposes. But we have taken the pain to do that based on certain parameters in order to save you that hassle.

Please note that Ripples Nigeria Stocks Watchlist is not a buy, sell or hold recommendation. It is advisable to consult your financial advisor before making any investment decision.

DANGOTE CEMENT PLC

Dangote Cement features on Ripples Nigeria Stocks Watchlist on account of its plan to buy back 85,202,537 units translating to 0.5% of its common stocks, which is to be executed from Wednesday to Thursday.

Its Earnings Per Share (EPS) is N14.94 while its Price-to-Earnings (PE) ratio is 16.40.

JAPAUL GOLD & VENTURES PLC

Japaul Gold appears on our list by virtue of its current low valuation, which puts its EPS at N6.53 and PE ratio at 0.04.

SOVEREIGN TRUST INSURANCE PLC

Sovereign Trust makes Ripples Nigeria Stocks Watchlist list on the basis of trading close to its lowest price in 52 weeks. The stock currently sells for N0.20, has an EPS of N0.06 and a PE ratio of 3.41.

COURTEVILLE BUSINESS SOLUTIONS PLC

Courteville features on our list by virtue of trading close to its lowest price in 52 weeks. It currently sells for N0.22, has an EPS of N0.02 and a PE ratio of 9.70.

BETA GLASS PLC

Beta Glass makes our list by virtue of trading at its lowest price in 52 weeks. It currently sells for N55.40 per share.

Beta Glass’ EPS stands at N7.82 while its PE ratio is 7.08.

FTN COCOA PROCESSORS PLC

FTN Cocoa makes our list for being the highest price gainer last week. Opening at N0.62, the stock closed at N0.89, appreciating by 43.55%.

TRANS-NATIONWIDE EXPRESS PLC

Trans-Nationwide features on account of being the highest price loser last week. Opening at N0.87, the stock closed at N0.79, depreciating by 9.20%.

