‘Leave Oshiomhole out of your predicament. Present your certificate,’ APC tells Shaibu

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Edo State on Monday advised the state’s Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu, to leave out the party’s former National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, from his predicament.

Shaibu had last weekend accused the former Edo State governor of plotting to overturn Governor Godwin Obaseki’s victory in the September 19 election in the state through the judiciary.

He also warned the ex-APC chairman against subverting the will of the people.

However, in a statement issued by its Deputy Chairman in Edo State, Jarret Tenebe, APC urged Shaibu to present his certificate as demanded by the court.

The party added that Oshiomhole has no intention to subvert the will of the people through the judiciary.

The statement read: “We will describe Shaibu as a frustrated and confused man who talks from both sides of his mouth and seeking survival.

“Oshiomhole believes totally in the judiciary having gotten his stolen mandate through the instrumentality of the courts.”

APC accused the governor and his deputy of blackmailing the judiciary over their inability to present their certificates but opted to file frivolous appeals from one court to another.

The party described the new tactics adopted by Obaseki and Shaibu as diversionary and a calculated attempt to drag the hard-earned reputation of judges handling the case into the mud.

